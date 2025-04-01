'Portland Loos' approved: Free public restrooms finally coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — In October, we told you about a distinct type of public restroom called a Portland Loo that was coming to Cleveland. Last night, the Cleveland City Council approved a donation to bring them to the Campus District.

The three durable stainless-steel kiosks are expected to pop up at Perk Plaza and Canal Basin Park.

The city’s first Portland Loo was put up by Cuyahoga County at Payne Avenue and East 17th Street.

The bathrooms were purchased with the County CARES Act funds.

Cleveland currently has no public restrooms facilities, except in the Metroparks.

It is unknown who will be in charge of cleaning the bathrooms, but they are expected to be cleaned three times a day, except for Sundays when they will be cleaned twice.

The city of Portland, Ore., came up with the concept almost 20 years ago to meet the needs of its growing homeless population. The loos were designed to discourage illegal drug use, prostitution and vandalism.

They’re partially open-air, with louvers at the top and bottom. The angled metal slats allow passersby and police officers to tell if someone’s inside. Otherwise, the curved door and wall panels are solid to ensure privacy.

Gary Abrahamson/News 5 The Portland Loos feature louvers at the top and bottom to provide air flow while ensuring privacy. The units are designed to discourage lingering and allow police officers to quickly see if someone is inside.



Portland installed its first loo in 2008. Since then, the restrooms have appeared in more than 20 other cities, including Cincinnati and, recently, Columbus.

The local loos, which cost about $145,000 each, have been sitting in a Cuyahoga County maintenance garage for three years.

