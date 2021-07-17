Power out at West Side Market Saturday morning; some vendors still open

CLEVELAND — The power is out at the West Side Market Saturday morning, and while many stands had to close for the day, some stands that can operate without power chose to remain open, according to a Facebook post from the market.

Cleveland Public Power confirmed that as of 11:16 a.m., power was still out at West Side Market. Officials did not know the cause, but said they expected the power to return soon.

Kate's Fish on Twitter Power was out at West Side Market Saturday morning.

West Side Market vendor Kate's Fish tweeted that the power has been out since 1:30 a.m., and was apparently briefly restored at some point Saturday morning, only to go out again.

@clepublicpower where are you? The @WestSideMarket has had no power since 1:30 this morning and you’re still not here. A light steady rain is not a severe weather even, so what exactly is the hold up? @CityofCleveland make a phone call somebody please help. @KerryMcCormack1 — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) July 17, 2021