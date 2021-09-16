Repairs complete after water main ruptures and buckles newly-paved part of Euclid Avenue

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland Division of Water spokesperson said Thursday that repairs to a ruptured 16 inch water main are complete after it burst Tuesday evening, causing a freshly-paved portion of Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland to buckle.

The ruptured water line and subsequent repairs follow months of construction and road resurfacing along the Euclid Avenue and Superior Road corridors as part of a $3.4 million project managed and recently completed by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

News 5

Tuesday’s water main break sent large volumes of water spilling onto the roadway, sidewalks and nearly into the front entryway of Oasis Styling Bar, a salon that opened earlier this year.

“The street started waving and water flew out the street. It looked like Ghostbusters,” said owner Ambre Wadley. “It didn’t stop. It came up the sidewalk and stopped when it got to the front door and then it went back down. But then the floor started lifting up.”

Wadley, along with some friends and clients, were inside the salon on Tuesday morning when someone pointed out the jarring sight of large portions of the roadway beginning to bulge.

“Our friend said, ‘look at the ground, it’s rising!' I’m like, ‘it’s rising?’ We all stopped and looked it and was like a roller coaster and then the water just [started spraying through the road]. I’ve never seen anything like that before besides in the movies. I’ve never witnessed anything like that ever,” Wadley said.

News 5

A spokesperson with Cleveland Water said repairs were completed overnight and that it will be up to the City of East Cleveland to complete street restoration.

Wadley said it is frustrating to again have a construction zone outside her shop, especially after enduring months of construction along Euclid as part of the ODOT project.

“For it to be completed two weeks ago and for it to [rupture] underneath, that’s what I don’t understand,” Wadley said.

RELATED: Water main break causes partial road collapse in East Cleveland