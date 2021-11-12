Report: Warning signs removed at more than half of Cleveland lead hazardous homes

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Advocates for Safe Housing report revealed that in checking 323 of 406 Cleveland lead hazard homes, 227 of them had lead warning signs that were removed by the landlords or tenants.

Heather Vance's 7-year-old son and 13-year-daughter have both tested for blood lead levels that are more than three times the acceptable limit, as she continues to wait for her landlord to obtain a Lead-Safe grant to help with the cost to mitigate the lead paint issues.

Vance said it's been a difficult situation, the warning placard was posted on the home back in August 2019, she doesn't have the money to move out, and now reports children's services told her she could lose custody of her children if she doesn't soon find a safe place for them to live.

“I’m trying to get an emergency move and the supervisor of children’s services is acting like it’s our fault, Vance said. “I tried calling the mayor’s office, I’ve tried calling the supervisor.”

The City of Cleveland responded, and told News 5 the landlord would only qualify if he entered a payment plan and started paying down the more than $6,000 in back property taxes on the home.

But Vance said her landlord told her he couldn't afford payments of $350 a month. Vance believes it's unethical to make back property tax payments a factor in city grants when the heath and well-being of children are involved.

“The Lead-Safe Program shouldn’t even have property tax in there," Vance said. "Some people can’t afford to be on the payment plan."

Yvonka Hall, Co-Founder of Cleveland Advocates for Safe Housing or CLASH, said while Vance is in a tough spot, her agency's Oct. 21 report indicates an alarming number of Cleveland homes deemed a lead hazard don't even have the warning placards posted.

According to an Ohio Department of Health database, 406 Cleveland rental homes have been found to be a lead hazard that has left at least one child with lead poisoning. But Hall said her agency's report revealed that in checking 323 of the homes, 227 of them had the lead warning signs that were removed by the landlords or tenants, and 127 of the homes were still occupied, potentially exposing even more children to a lead risk.

Hall said it's crucial the City of Cleveland health department, building inspectors, and the law department follow up on these homes and issue citations to violators.

"Now the next family that comes along doesn’t realize that that home has been on the placarded home list, it should not have any residents living in it," Hall said. “The people on the ground whether it’s inspectors, should go around and make sure those placards haven’t been removed, and if they have, to do everything legally possible to make sure that children are not moving into those houses.”

“The Law Department should be coming after these landlords with everything that they have in their power.”

The City of Cleveland responded to those concerns and told News 5 it will be checking with the city health department to get a status report on homes that have posted warning signs.

If you're dealing with lead issues at your Cleveland area home, here are some grant lead mitigation resources from CHN Housing Partners.