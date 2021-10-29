Rock & Roll lovers make their way to Cleveland for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND — People lined Euclid Avenue for hours in anticipation of the Foo Fighters’ House of Blues pop up concert Thursday evening.

It’s been a long time coming for some music lovers.

“The first show post COVID,” said Francine Stone.

“We call ourselves the Foo Tribe,” said Marlo Arp, who was there with Stone.

There were fans from all over the country lined up for the show. Carlos Vargas, who lives in Bolivia, even derailed his vacation in Florida to attend the concert.

“We were vacationing in Miami,” he said. “I got a ticket and I told her we've got go to Cleveland, somehow.”

The Foo Fighters announced the concert on Tuesday and the concert sold out within an hour.

“The pop up came on my phone, so I jumped over to the House of Blues’ website and I just clicked, clicked, clicked and I got a ticket,” said Argo.

Morgan Lawrence, from Cincinnati, stood in line from 10 a.m. until the doors opened at 6:30 p.m.

“I feel extremely lucky I got a ticket,” she said. “For the most part I’ve been very acquainted with this sidewalk today. I want to get the best spot.”

The Foo Fighters will be inducted Saturday to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They will be honored along with Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z and Todd Rundgre.

For Las Vegas native Michelle Meeds, attending he induction ceremony is a dream.

“To see my favorite band [Foo Fighters] be honored and just to be there when they get that award, it’s going to be a tear fest,” she said.

But she, and others outside of the Rock Hall, were surprised by their newfound appreciation for the home of Rock and Roll.

“I was looking before I got here and I was like ‘what is there to do in Cleveland?’ I was like ‘Oh my God, there’s a lot to do in Cleveland,” said Meeds.

Marlo Argo echoed her sentiment.

“We love this city. It’s amazing. I don’t think you could get a better area for all of this to happen,” she said.