An RTA bus was involved in a head-on collision with an SUV early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. near the bus stop on Lakeshore Boulevard and Windward Road.

The bus was heading northbound when an SUV going southbound crossed over into the over lane, striking the bus, authorities said.

One passenger and the driver of the SUV were taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.