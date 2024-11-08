Saving on Thanksgiving dinner: Where to find the best meal deals

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is on the way. If you're hosting friends and family, it's time to get your shopping list in order.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank went shopping to find the best deals on turkey and all the trimmings.

This year, Target announced it lowered the price of its Thanksgiving meal to just $20, which is $5 less than its 2023 offering. The meal feeds four people and includes a turkey, stuffing and side dishes.

Aldi is serving up its lowest priced Thanksgiving meal since 2019, feeding 10 people for $4.70 per person. That beats Walmart's "inflation-free" holiday meal for 10, which costs about $7 a plate.

If you're not making the whole Thanksgiving feast, you can still find deals on turkeys.

Jannah Drexler, a Giant Eagle spokesperson, said, "If you spend $300, you'll get a free small turkey and if you spend $400, you'll get a free large turkey." That deal applies to Giant Eagle loyalty card members through November 9.

At B.J.'s Wholesale Club, customers can get a free Butterball turkey if they spend $150 or more in the same transaction through November 14.

According to experts, the key to maximizing your savings is to do your homework and shop around.

"Just because you're getting your free turkey from someplace doesn't necessarily mean that same place is the best place to get the best deal on everything else," said Joanie Demer, Co-Founder of Krazy Coupon Lady.

At Meijer's Fairfax Market in Cleveland, you'll find price cuts on turkeys and all the fixings.

"We've got amazing values on our sweet potatoes at $0.59 per pound. We've got our fresh from Meyer 8-inch pumpkin pies for $3.99, fresh cranberries for $1.99," said store director Alan Jordan.

Dollar General offers a buy two, get one free deal on ingredients to make pumpkin pie, green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole.

