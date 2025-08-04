Several units damaged in Cleveland apartment fire

A fire at an apartment complex on Cleveland's east side damaged several units.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday at Shaker Boulevard Gardens on Shaker Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen shooting out of an apartment window.

It took crews around half an hour to get the fire under control.

Cleveland EMS checked on several people at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The fire displaced three adults and one child, and the Red Cross is working with them.

Firefighters estimate $100,000 in loss from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.