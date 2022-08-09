Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach due to Monday night's storms

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory for Edgewater Park after sewage overflowed into the lake from Monday night's storms.

This is the first time in exactly a year that an overflow event has occurred.

The discharge is a combination of sewage and stormwater that exceeded the capacity of the 25-year system.

Beachgoers are asked to avoid contact with the water and woody debris.

For more information, visit the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s website here.

