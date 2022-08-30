Sewage overflows into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach for second time this month due to storms

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory for Edgewater Park for the second time this month after sewage overflowed into the lake from Monday night's storms.

The last overflow event happened on August 8.

The discharge is a combination of sewage and stormwater that exceeded the capacity of the 25-year-old system.

Beachgoers are asked to avoid contact with the water and woody debris.

For more information, visit the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s website here.

