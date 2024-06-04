Shots fired at Cleveland police officers Tuesday morning

Cleveland police said shots were fired at officers early Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
The incident happened before 2 a.m. on East 94th Street at Pratt Avenue.
News 5's overnight photographer saw officers picking up shell casings near a police cruiser.
CPD confirms that a D4 cruiser was hit by gunfire on Pratt Ave overnight. They had a large scene with multiple rifle casings in the street. There were no injuries. I believe I can see a bullet hole above EL in Cleveland on the door. pic.twitter.com/01kHpcyXNM— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 4, 2024
No arrests have been made.