Shots fired at Cleveland police officers Tuesday morning

Cleveland police said shots were fired at officers.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Cleveland police said shots were fired at officers early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. on East 94th Street at Pratt Avenue.

News 5's overnight photographer saw officers picking up shell casings near a police cruiser.

No arrests have been made.

