Sokolowski’s sold for $1.5 million in Tremont

Sokolowski's University Inn in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood.
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 12, 2023
A Cleveland staple in Tremont has sold for $1.5 million.

Sokolowski's University Inn has been sold to Redbird Tremont, according to Cuyahoga County records.

The eatery shut down in 2020 after nearly 100 years of business due to the pandemic.

It is unknown what will become of the former location.

Last year, News 5's Jessi Schultz reported that there were plans to transform it into an apartment complex.

Breathing new life into the old Sokolowski’s restaurant site in Cleveland

