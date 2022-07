CLEVELAND — A car barreled through a street sign, trees, and a stop light in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m.

Officials said the driver was speeding down East 55th Street while trying to turn onto Broadway Avenue.

The car jumped the curb before crashing into everything nearby.

Officials said the driver jumped out of the car and hasn't been seen since.