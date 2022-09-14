St. Vincent Charity Hospital to no longer provide inpatient care, focus on holistic health, wellness

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and the Sisters of Charity Health System announced they will no longer be providing inpatient care.

The health care system announced that they plan on transforming its East 22nd Street campus to focus on holistic health and to become a wellness hub.

“The Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine have always partnered with many to serve Cleveland through a devotion to healing – spiritually, physically, socially and emotionally. The vision for the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus advances our mission to provide a holistic and integrated model of high-quality care,” said Sister Judith Ann Karam, CSA, LFACHE, congregational leader of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine. “I am proud that the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus will build on the legacy of our treasured caregivers and medical staff, and also Sister Ignatia Gavin, CSA – founder of Rosary Hall – by establishing new community-based health services.”

The system announced that they will be downsizing from 600 employees to 100.

The system said they are making the change due to a shift in care after the COVID-19 pandemic, due to rise in demand for outpatient care, declining inpatient volume and the growth of telehealth, which have "placed additional financial pressure on the hospital."

“Since 1865, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has weathered challenges, including the pandemic through which our caregivers served our patients and community with courage and grace. This deep commitment to serving our community through Catholic health care will continue as we transition to high-quality ambulatory care,” said Janice G. Murphy, MSN, FACHE, president & CEO of the Sisters of Charity Health System. “This transition puts the hospital on a financially sustainable path forward despite the rapid, significant and ongoing changes in health care today.”

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will provide ambulatory care as follows:

· Outpatient mental health services.

· High-quality provision of addiction medicine services through Rosary Hall.

· Primary care, internal medicine and specialty clinics.

· Urgent care.

The hospital plans on completing the transition by Nov. 15.

The center will retain about 100 caregivers, including clinical and non-clinical staff, representatives said.

“The story of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is one of transformation, led by the Sisters of Charity, whose passion for serving the Central neighborhood and all of Cleveland, is unmatched. Their history of evolving to meet the needs of the time is extraordinary and continues today,” said Adnan Tahir M.D., president & CEO of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. “This transformation is possible because of the dedication of our caregivers, who have stayed with us through challenging times. I have tremendous gratitude for each and every member of our staff.”

The medical center has been around since 1865.

