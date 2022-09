CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday, police and EMS officials confirmed.

EMS said the teenager was transported to Metro Hospital.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Stickney Avenue.

A News 5 photographer at the scene saw students and parents gathered outside the entrance to the school at about 10:40 a.m.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.