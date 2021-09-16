SWAT at scene of fatal shooting with armed man locked inside home, police say

CLEVELAND — A SWAT situation is underway Thursday afternoon in Cleveland after a fatal shooting, according to police.

The shooting happened near East 124th Street and Brackland Avenue, police said.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cleveland police official confirmed that SWAT is currently at the scene after an armed man locked himself into a home.

Police advised residents to avoid the area.

News 5 is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.