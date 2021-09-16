SWAT at scene of fatal shooting with armed man locked inside home, police say

CLEVELAND — A SWAT situation is underway Thursday afternoon in Cleveland after a fatal shooting, according to police.
The shooting happened near East 124th Street and Brackland Avenue, police said.
When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Cleveland police official confirmed that SWAT is currently at the scene after an armed man locked himself into a home.
Police advised residents to avoid the area.
