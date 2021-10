CLEVELAND — Gordon Square staple Sweet Moses announced they will be closing their doors for good.

The ice cream shop will be serving up its last scope on Oct. 24.

The owner posted on Facebook that they weren't able to transition to new owners and have to close the shop.

Sweet Moses has been in Gordon Square for more than 10 years.

