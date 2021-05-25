Tamir Rice's mother asks Ohio Supreme Court to not let officer involved in his death be reinstated

The mother of Tamir Rice has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to not let former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann be reinstated.

On Nov. 22, 2014, Loehmann shot and killed the 12-year-old outside of Cudell Recreation Center after a person called 911 reporting seeing a person with a gun.

The shooting was ruled justified and Loehmann got to keep his job, before being fired two-and-a-half years later, but not for the shooting.

The city of Cleveland said Loehmann lied on his job application and didn’t tell them he’d resigned from the Independence Police Department.

“Officer Loehmann shot 12‑year-old Tamir without waiting even a second to process the situation or consider the devastating consequences of his actions,” said Subodh Chandra, the Rice family attorney. “His sense of entitlement after not just killing a child but lying to become a police officer should not be rewarded. He was, and remains, unfit to serve as a police officer, in Cleveland or anywhere else.”

"Timothy Loehmann can't be trusted. I hope that the Supreme Court does not give him a chance to get back his job. The fact that the Cleveland police union is still trying to get him his job despite him killing my child and lying on his application to become a police officer shows you just how immoral that organization's leadership is," Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice said.

