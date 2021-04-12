Temporary Expansion Area Program extended to let Cleveland restaurants to serve outside through fall

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Temporary Expansion Area Program will stay in place until at least November 1, 2021.

The Temporary Expansion Area Program was passed June 3, 2020, allowing approved restaurants to use “private parking lots, streets and other public rights-of-way, including on-street parking areas and parklets” as outdoor dining areas, according to the legislation.

Businesses will need to apply for permits to have outdoor dining.

The city said businesses must adhere to the following regulations:



Permit fee duration will be valid until Nov. 1.

Businesses must have detailed plans for their patio.

Social distancing is required.

Protective barriers need to be in place between the patio area and the street.

RELATED: Temporary Expansion Area Program expansion will allow Cleveland restaurants to serve outside through the winter

