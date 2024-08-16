'The Notebook' launching North American tour with first stop in Cleveland

The Broadway musical "The Notebook" is launching its tour of the show, and Cleveland is the first stop.

The tour will be coming to Cleveland in September of 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic love story found in The Notebook to audiences across America,” said Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “People fell in love with this story first as a novel, then as a much-revered film. And now they will be able to experience the heartfelt story of Allie and Noah live on stage, set to a moving and unforgettable score by the one and only Ingrid Michaelson with a book by Tony Award® nominee Bekah Brunstetter.”

The Notebook opened on Broadway in March.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.