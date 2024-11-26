Thousands of Ohio children putting 'forever family' on their holiday wish lists

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A stable, loving home is the gift thousands of children in Ohio hope to receive this holiday season.

As an adoptive parent myself, I understand the need.

Both my son and daughter were adopted and came home within days of being born.

Thousands of boys and girls just like them continue to wait for their forever family.

It's a process many couples, individuals, and relatives begin every year.

"I would say adoption was like always on my mind. My grandma was adopted," said Greg Nachman, an adoptive parent.

For Nachman and his wife, Jessica, the decision to go that route was an easy one.

"I didn't feel the need to have biological kids, and I knew that I just wanted to give somebody else a home and be part of our family," said Jessica Nachman.

The Nachmans found that missing piece to their family puzzle when they were placed with their son, Emmet.

"I feel like it made my life a little more meaningful,” said Greg Nachman.

Emmet, now 4, was welcomed home about a month after he was born.

"He's full of fun. He's the sweetest child in the world. We are so lucky," said Nachman.

Right now, in Ohio, there are more than 3,000 boys and girls waiting to be adopted – ready to love and be loved.

When it comes to adoption, there are many misconceptions, according to Janelle Poskocil with Adoption Network Cleveland.

One of the biggest things she said was that everything would be rainbows and butterflies.

"We thought we were going to love our babies and give them everything you needed and then you know 1+1= 2, it's all going to be perfect," said Poskocil.

Poskocil, an adoptive mother herself, says raising adopted children was much messier and harder than she thought.

Since adoption begins with loss, there can be trauma that manifests into behavior and mental health issues.

"It's complex, and I think there's additional layers to parenting when you're parenting adopted children," said Poskocil.

To help the Nachmans and other families that look like theirs navigate life post-adoption, Adoption Network Cleveland extends a much-needed safety net when challenges surface.

"Unfortunately, it feels often like there's not enough support out there."

"That's my role in particular in that we create opportunities to support, educate, train families and create community so that they're not doing this alone," said Poskocil.

In addition to hosting social activities, the nonprofit offers in-person and virtual support groups.

"We have a group for families who are parenting children with behavioral or mental health symptoms and how do you deal with those," said Poskosil.

For the Nachmans, the support they've received so far has set them up for success.

"Adoption network has been everything to us. Emmet loves coming to meetings. We found friends here," said Jessica Nachman.

For adoptive families that need assistance, Adoption Network Cleveland operates a helpline.

The number is 216-325-1000.