Tragic Tuesday in Cleveland: 1 man dead, another critical in separate shootings

CLEVELAND — A tragic Tuesday in Cleveland as gunfire erupts on opposite sides of the city, resulting in at least one death.

Around 7 p.m. outside the Save A Lot grocery store on Clark Avenue, a man in his 20s was shot in his neck and taken to MetroHealth Hospital, Cleveland Police said. EMS Officials confirmed he is in critical condition.

Just 20 minutes later, on Quincy Avenue and 40th Street, Cleveland Police were called for another shooting. Police confirmed the victim is a man who appears to be in his 40s and was shot multiple times. Investigators on the scene confirmed to News 5 that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story.