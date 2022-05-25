Troopers search for 17-year-old alleged murder suspect who evaded custody

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old alleged murder suspect who evaded police custody.

Troopers said Malakhi Young escaped from Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS) custody on Tuesday.

Young was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers said was has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was in custody on unrelated charges when he escaped.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing beige pants, a navy polo shirt, and black shoes.

No image of Young was provided.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

