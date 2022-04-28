Tunnel tours return to Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument after 2-year hiatus

CLEVELAND — This weekend, you'll be able to take a tunnel tour of the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument downtown after a two-year hiatus.

The monument, which honors Cuyahoga County residents who fought for the Union during the Civil War, is located at Public Square.

The tunnels and walls beneath the monument were built in 1983. If you've never seen the tunnels underneath the monument, it's a sight to behold.

Check out the video below for a peek inside.

There's more than meets the eye at Cleveland's Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument

The tours will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Presale tickets are sold out, but standby tickets are available the day of for $3 if there are any vacancies.

The Monument’s Memorial Room is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the tour dates and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the year.

