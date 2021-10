CLEVELAND — A water rescue occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday in Cleveland.

A group of people used jumper cables to help a girl stuck in the water until MetroParks Police arrived.

Police and EMS threw her a life vest before pulling her out. The girl in the water said she was searching for her friend, who was rescued prior to her.

In total two people were saved and transported to the hospital.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.