Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Two teens shot on Castalia Avenue in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot on Castalia Avenue.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 11:57:07-05

Cleveland Police said they are investigating after a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the 13800 block of Castalia Avenue Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, the 16-year-old was not responsive with a gunshot to his chest in his home, officials said.

Both teenagers were transported to University Hospitals by EMS.

Cleveland Police confirmed Thursday that the 16-year-old is in critical condition, and the 13-year-old is in minor condition.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police said the suspects pulled off in a red Hyundai.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through