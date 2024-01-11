Two teens shot on Castalia Avenue in Cleveland

Cleveland Police said they are investigating after a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the 13800 block of Castalia Avenue Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, the 16-year-old was not responsive with a gunshot to his chest in his home, officials said.

Both teenagers were transported to University Hospitals by EMS.

Cleveland Police confirmed Thursday that the 16-year-old is in critical condition, and the 13-year-old is in minor condition.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police said the suspects pulled off in a red Hyundai.