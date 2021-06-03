U.S. postal carrier shot on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A U.S. postal carrier was shot on Cleveland's East Side on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 88th Street.

A man was transported to University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said a witness heard three to four gunshots and saw the postal carrier laying on the ground.

The witness said he stayed inside of his house until the suspect drove away in a light green minivan.

The victim told police that a man accused the mail carrier of striking the side view mirror of a vehicle with the postal carrier van, when the man went to his car, grabbed a gun, and started shooting.

According to the police report, the mail carrier said this was not his usual route and that he was filling in.

USPS released the following statement on the shooting:

"Postal Inspectors are actively investigating criminal activity which occurred this afternoon towards a Postal Service employee in the E88th and Wade Park area. At this point in time we are still in the early investigative stages, so I cannot provide specifics at this time.

Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees. If anyone has any information related to the incident on E 88th today please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455."

They are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

