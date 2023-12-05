University Circle Police beef up patrols around Palestinian-owned business after reports of harassment

CLEVELAND — University Circle police have increased patrols in the Little Italy neighborhood after reports of harassment against a local business owner.

Ayman Alkayli opened the doors to the Algebra Tea House in Little Italy 22 years ago, just two weeks before 9/11. “When 9/11 happened, I had the same thing happen as a Muslim,” said Alkayli.

Now, he said, it is happening again.

“I want to take care of my children, make a dollar, then I’m going to die, and that’s my story,” he said.

In over a month, he filed three police reports for separate incidents. Twice, a man driving a van started recording and taking pictures of his customers on his phone, Alkayli said. According to the police report, the first incident involved the man approaching the business, and calling workers and customers terrorists while waving the Israeli flag at them. At one point, Alkayli’s son was pushed.

“He’s known around the city to harass people. Interesting him being a rabbi because this isn’t an action of a very holistic leader,” said Kamal Alkayli.

Then, last week, the business owner came to work to find the fresh snow covered with blue and white Star of David confetti strewn in front of his business.

“Students, artists, Black, white, Jews, Muslims, Christians, they’re all right here. We’re doing it the American way. It’s like we cannot be Palestinian right now. It’s dangerous to be Palestinian,” he said.