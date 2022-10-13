University Hospitals to lay off more than 100 administrative employees due to 'economic downturn'

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals announced it plans to lay off more than 100 administrative employees due to the economic downturn.

The hospital system will also be eliminating over 300 unfilled administrative jobs after experiencing a net operating loss of $184.6 million in the first eight months of 2022.

According to UH, none of the employees or positions provide direct patient care.

"University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is facing an economic downturn that began with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases earlier this year and has been compounded by several other factors, such as supply chain issues, record-high inflation and an unprecedented workforce shortage," UH said in a statement.

This move comes less than a month after the hospital system announced it was consolidating delivery services at Geauga Hospital and discontinuing delivery at UH Portage. Over the summer, University Hospitals announced it was closing its Bedford and Richmond hospitals, citing limited resources, staffing challenges, and patient volume.

