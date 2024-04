A US Marshal was assaulted at a Cleveland house on Thursday morning serving an arrest warrant.

According to authorities, marshals were serving a warrant at a home in the 2100 block of West 104th Street for a 20-year-old man from Syracuse, New York, for multiple charges.

While marshals were at the house, a person inside the house assaulted a marshal and was detained.

The man the marshals were initially looking for was not at the home at the time.

The marshal was transported to the hospital.