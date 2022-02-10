US Marshals arrest 22-year-old man in Houston for April 2021 Cleveland fatal shooting

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Houston for his alleged involvement in an April 2021 fatal shooting that happened in Cleveland.

According to U.S. Marshals, the man was wanted for the April 17 fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the 6900 block of Anita Kennedy Road.

The to the U.S. Marshals said they received information last week that the man fled Cleveland and has been hiding in Texas.

Officers were able to narrow down the search to Houston and the Gulf Coast Task Force was contacted.

According to the U.S. Marshals, when they were preparing to go to the man's home, he was seen driving away.

A short time later, a traffic stop was conducted, and he was arrested without incident.

The U.S. Marshals said he was found with a small number of narcotics and a lot of cash.

“No matter where these violent and dangerous fugitives try to run, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, we will find them, and they will be brought back to stand for the charges against them," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

The man will be extradited to Cleveland.

