Vermilion native shines on and off stage in 'Ain't Too Proud'

CLEVELAND — It's no secret--Cleveland rocks!

However, "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" helps take it to the next level.

The touring Broadway production mixes soul, sound, and the hits you love.

And there is also some local flavor directly attached to the project.

Vermilion native Andrew Volzer is pulling double duty as both an Assistant Stage Manager and understudy for Shelly Berger, the group's manager.

Andrew Volzer

“You will go up and down with emotions you will connect with these characters. You will know the songs," said Volzer.

“Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations” showcases the incredible stylings of the supergroup from their start in Detroit all the way to Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

It features hit after hit from-- “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg" to “Just my imagination" to “Papa Was a Rolling Stone".

Volzer plays an integral part in the production--ready to step in at a moment's notice for whatever is thrown in front of him.

He says there is truly no place like home.

"Being able to be backstage looks the same almost every venue, but that sense of home...and that sense of ownership."

Andrew Volzer

And he's owning this full circle moment--calling it a dream come true.

"I grew up watching shows here at Playhouse Square--the Broadway series. My mom and dad always took us to the theatre."

Andrew Volzer

And now--the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music graduate is showcasing those skills he learned doing community theatre, performing magic shows as a child, and working in productions at Vermilion High School.

He says that foundation was crucial for this latest step in his career.

"Being able to put on a production for other audience members when I used to be back in those seats is truly humbling and a surreal experience."

Volzer brings a perspective and understanding from both behind the scenes and center stage.

And with the unpredictability of the pandemic, he says he's always pivoting and ready to work as an actor or assistant stage manager--

Naturally--with his parents excitedly watching from a distance.

"They saw my Shelly Berger debut when we were in Pittsburgh. I called them at 4:30. They got in the car right then and made it to Pittsburgh!"

The Temptations hit it big during a time of civil unrest which brought a series of trials and tribulations that nearly tore the group apart.

Volzer says there are current direct parallels to what’s happening across the nation.

He hopes the performance and production provoke thought, conversation, and brings it all back to the importance of forgiveness, understanding, and family.

“I hope they take away the love and the brotherhood and the community that we have on stage.”

Volzer isn't the only Northeast Ohio native in the production.

Antwaun Holley is a swing performer from Warren, Ohio. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace University's Conservatory of Music.

"Ain’t Too Proud" runs through July 31 at the Keybank State Theatre.

You can purchase tickets and review show dates here: Ain't Too Proud | Playhouse Square

