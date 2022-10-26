Victims remain hospitalized after driver crashes into west side apartment building

CLEVELAND — At least two people remain in the hospital after the driver of a car slammed into a west-side apartment unit on Tuesday morning, pinning the victims underneath. Faced with the likelihood of his sons needing therapy in order to walk again, the father of the victims believes someone should be held accountable.

Shortly after 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, the driver of a Chevy Malibu drove through the asphalt parking lot and sidewalk at the Brooklyner Bay Apartments in the 2200 block of Forestdale Ave on Cleveland’s west side. The car then careened into the below-grade apartment unit, where three people were seated inside. The speed at which the Malibu was traveling was enough to send it almost entirely through the brick exterior wall.

Kevin Badley’s two adult sons were in the apartment.

“Both of them are going to have to have therapy to walk again,” Badley said. “It’s hard on the family, period. It’s really hard.”

Badley said both of his sons have undergone emergency surgery. Their mother, who was also inside the apartment unit, was also injured.

The woman driving the Malibu was also transported to the hospital to be checked out.

“I’m worrying about my sons. They are in the hospital right now and they have to go through therapy to walk again. Both of them,” Badley said. “Look at the lives that could have been taken. That’s three lives that could have been taken.”

Cleveland Police said the investigation into what happened remains ongoing. Many neighbors told News 5 at the scene on Tuesday that the woman driving the Malibu did not have an active driver’s license. However, News 5 has been unable to independently confirm that.

“I’m not wishing bad on anybody but whoever let her drive that car should be accountable for it,” Badley said. “I can’t blame the child, I can blame the parent. I can’t blame the child, but I can blame the aunt or whoever it was. That’s what I’m going to do. Plain and simple.”

