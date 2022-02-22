Viking Cruises creates Great Lakes route with Cleveland as a stop

CLEVELAND — A new cruise is headed to the Great Lakes.

Starting in June 2023, Viking Cruises will be kicking off a 15-day cruise of the Great Lakes that starts in Minnesota and ends in Toronto.

One of the stops on the 15-day cruise includes Cleveland.

Excursions on the Cleveland stop include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, West Side Market, the Cuyahoga Valley, and more.

Destination Cleveland's Vice President of Public Relations Emily Lauer said this is a great opportunity to show that Cleveland is a destination city.

“Cleveland’s status as a destination city is getting another boost with Viking’s addition of Cleveland as a stop on its Great Lakes Cruise Collection itinerary in 2023. We look forward to welcoming Viking’s passengers to Cleveland and highlighting what makes the city a must-visit destination, including our world-class attractions such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, our unique culinary scene, incredible outdoor assets and more. We’re confident that these cruise visitors will enjoy the authentic Cleveland experience that millions of visitors each year have come to enjoy, and it’s our hope that this stop will encourage many of them to plan a return trip in the future," Lauer said.

