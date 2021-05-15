Wade Park students partner with Cleveland Police Department to beautify school campus

CLEVELAND — Wade Park School in Cleveland held a beautification day on Saturday, in partnership with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland Police Foundation.

Police donated the flowers and plants to the school.

School leaders said the event exemplified the importance of students and officers having a positive, healthy relationship within the community.

"These events are really important because it starts the conversation which then can lead into a relationship, so our kids see the Cleveland police in their school, at events like this, from time to time," said Dr. Lee Buddy Jr., principal of Wade Park School. "They interact, they speak and for them it just shows the police in a different light than some of them may see."

Students, parents and officers worked together Saturday to plant the flowers around the campus, bonding while beautifying the school.