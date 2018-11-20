CLEVELAND - Dozens of community members came out to mourn the death of a mother of two who was run over and killed by car thieves in Cleveland.

Family, friends, and community members alike all with one message, they want justice for Lesley DeJesus.

"Last Thursday a tragic event transformed us, one that broke the hearts of a beautiful family into a million pieces," said friend of the family Latisha Lopez.

DeJesus's husband and two children looked on in disbelief during the entire service.

"We must take this moment to help the DeJesus family feel healed and feel comforted," said Lopez.

Police say she was being carjacked in the parking lot of Archwood United Church of Christ in Cleveland last week.

DeJesus and her husband tried to stop them, but the driver ran her over.

Folks from crime stoppers came with hundreds of flyers and offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

While the family pleads for her killer to come forward, they must also prepare to say goodbye.

DeJesus's funeral will happen Friday.