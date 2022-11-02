West Side Market turns 110

CLEVELAND — The West Side Market is a classic Cleveland icon and on Wednesday, city leaders are coming together to celebrate the market’s 110th birthday. While the city celebrates, vendors are waiting for some much-needed improvements and are hopeful a new plan will usher in a new era for the historic west-side staple.

Part of the plan includes turning management of the market over to a non-profit and investing $12 million with a promise to upgrade the infrastructure. The city plans on bringing in consultants to develop a three-phase plan to kickstart the renovations.

Since opening back in 1912, the West Side Market has been an anchor in the Ohio City neighborhood.

“What we have at West Side Market is so unique and so special. You know, there's no other place that you can go where every single person you talk to buy your groceries is an expert. They know exactly what you're buying, how to use it, how to prepare it,” said senior strategist for the West Side Market Jessica Trivisono.

Many vendors are offering a 10% discount today as part of the celebration. The renovations to the clock tower are expected to be completed by the spring, allowing it to be fully functional for the first time in more than a decade.