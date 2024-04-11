What caused a gas leak in Cleveland this morning?

A gas leak led to multiple buildings being evacuated as a precaution on Thursday morning in Cleveland.

Construction crews were digging on Reserve Court at East 105th Street when they accidentally broke a gas line.

The fire department evacuated multiple buildings while they investigated.

The gas was turned off, and everyone was able to return to their buildings.

East 105th Street was shut down while crews were on scene.

This is the second gas-related story we've covered in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday evening, a natural gas odor not noticeable in areas of Ashland, Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties, and the city of Mansfield, causing some concern about a potential gas leak.

Odor in Northeast Ohio caused by an overabundance of odorant, Columbia Gas says

Columbia Gas said the odor is caused by an overabundance of mercaptan, which an upstream supplier added.

Mercaptan is a harmless odorant that makes it easier to detect natural gas, according to Columbia Gas.