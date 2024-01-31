What is aquascaping and why are so many Ohioans into it?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Call it an aquarium awakening.

A new survey by ModestFish found aquascaping, or aquarium keeping is expected to be the most popular hobby in Ohio in 2024.

Aquascaping is the art of arranging aquatic plants, rocks, driftwood, and other natural elements in an aquarium. Colorful fish add to the aesthetics but are not required.

"The one thing I've noticed recently is women in the hobby," said David Hale, owner of Something Fishy Inc. in Cleveland.

Hale has been in the aquarium business since the 1990s. He helps transform ordinary fish tanks into living artwork.

"I've done some cool stuff with black gravel and Neon Tetra," said Hale. "Especially with the lighting, the fish are literally glowing."

Brian Schoch from Olmsted Falls is one of Hale's customers.

He said aquascaping helps him destress after a long day at work.

"It's just relaxing watching the fish swim around, the bubbles, and the noise — it's just soothing," said Schoch. "I'd recommend it to anybody."

Hale suggests starting small when it comes to aquascaping. The hobby can get expensive depending on the size of the aquarium and the type of plants and/or fish used.

Regular maintenance, like trimming plants and changing the tank's water, is required to keep the ecosystem thriving.

