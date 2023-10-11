Watch Now
Who run the world? Cleveland all-girls school celebrates International Day of the Girl

Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 06:41:08-04

CLEVELAND, Ohio — International Day of the Girl is observed annually on October 11.

The day is dedicated to championing girls' rights worldwide and recognizing the challenges they face because of their gender.

The Douglas MacArthur Girls Leadership Academy in Cleveland will celebrate International Day of the Girl with a sing-along featuring songs that empower girls.

News 5 Anchor Danita Harris visited the school and spoke to the principal and students about the importance of gender equality and the power of being a girl.

