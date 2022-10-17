Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo from Nov. 15 to Dec. 30

CLEVELAND — The family-favorite Wild Winter Lights is returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fourth year. The event features hundreds of displays along the holiday trail inside the zoo. Visitors can also take a picture with Santa Claus and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Wild Winter Lights kicks off on Nov. 15 and runs until Dec. 30.

You can check out the lights by either walking around the zoo or driving through it.

“This year’s event promises to deliver festive fun for all ages along our holiday trail including a three-story-tall enchanted castle,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “We are grateful for the support from our community partners to continue the tradition of celebrating the holiday season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.”

Tickets are limited and the zoo strongly recommends making reservations ahead of time.

Tickets cost $19 for zoo members and $22 for nonmembers, or you can get a four-pack of tickets for $57 if you're a member and $66 for nonmembers for walking around the zoo.

Tickets for the drive-through experience is $57 per car for members and $66 per car for nonmembers.

Children two and under are free.

To buy tickets, click here.