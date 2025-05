A woman and two children were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Cleveland.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and West 111th Street.

The SUV hit a parked car and flipped, landing on its roof.

Cleveland EMS said a 38-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were transported to Metro Hospital with minor injuries.