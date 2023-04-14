Woman, dogs rescued from Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — A woman and her two dogs were rescued after her house went up in flames in Cleveland.

The fire happened in the 3900 block of Arnold Court around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue the woman and dogs on the second floor.

Nice work this morning by Cleveland fire & EMS. CFD rescued at least one woman & 2 dogs from the second floor of this burning house on Arnold Ct near W39. The woman you see coming down the ladder & two dogs seemed fine. One elderly woman was taken by EMS. She was alert. pic.twitter.com/UKoD7CmWHD — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 14, 2023

The cause of the fire is unknown.

