Woman, dogs rescued from Cleveland house fire

Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 14, 2023
CLEVELAND — A woman and her two dogs were rescued after her house went up in flames in Cleveland.

The fire happened in the 3900 block of Arnold Court around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue the woman and dogs on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

