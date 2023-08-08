Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Woman in her 60s dies after Cleveland house fire

The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that turned deadly on Wanda Avenue.
Wanda fire.jpg
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 07:09:36-04

The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that turned deadly on Wanda Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m.

According to firefighters, a man in his 20s jumped out of an upstairs window to escape the flames. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters said a woman in her 60s was found inside a second-floor bedroom and transported to Metro Hospital, where she later died.

Crews said the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.