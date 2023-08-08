Woman in her 60s dies after Cleveland house fire

The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that turned deadly on Wanda Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m.

According to firefighters, a man in his 20s jumped out of an upstairs window to escape the flames. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters said a woman in her 60s was found inside a second-floor bedroom and transported to Metro Hospital, where she later died.

Crews said the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.