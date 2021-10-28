CLEVELAND — WTAM radio host Mike Trivisonno has died, the station announced on the air on Thursday afternoon.

Trivisonno, a longtime Cleveland radio fixture, hosted his show "The Triv Show" on WTAM weekdays from 3-6 p.m.

He has been a radio host since 1986.

According to WTAM, he was voted “Best Talk Show Host” by Scene Magazine and The Achievement in Radio Awards. The Cleveland Plain Dealer named him the “Voice of Cleveland,” Cleveland Magazine named him “One of Cleveland’s Fifty Most Interesting People,” and he was a 2003 NAB Marconi finalist for “Personality of the Year.”

WTAM said Trivisonno raised over $5 million for local charities during his career, including Coats for Kids.

He was 74-years-old.

