WTAM radio host Mike Trivisonno has died

JAMIE-ANDREA YANAK/AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ken Blackwell, Ohio Secretary of State, left, and Democratic opponent Rep. Ted Strickland, D-Ohio, clown around with Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno, center, while posing for a picture during a break in their appearance on Trivisonno's "Non-Debate Forum", which was broadcast live on WTAM Radio in Independence, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Jamie-Andrea Yanak)
Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 28, 2021
CLEVELAND — WTAM radio host Mike Trivisonno has died, the station announced on the air on Thursday afternoon.

Trivisonno, a longtime Cleveland radio fixture, hosted his show "The Triv Show" on WTAM weekdays from 3-6 p.m.

He has been a radio host since 1986.

According to WTAM, he was voted “Best Talk Show Host” by Scene Magazine and The Achievement in Radio Awards. The Cleveland Plain Dealer named him the “Voice of Cleveland,” Cleveland Magazine named him “One of Cleveland’s Fifty Most Interesting People,” and he was a 2003 NAB Marconi finalist for “Personality of the Year.”

WTAM said Trivisonno raised over $5 million for local charities during his career, including Coats for Kids.

He was 74-years-old.

