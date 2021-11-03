Yes on Issue 24, which would provide community police oversight, has clear majority of vote

CLEVELAND — With 94% of the vote in Tuesday night, a majority of Clevelanders has voted in favor of the Safer Cleveland Ballot Initiative (Issue 24) that seeks additional oversight of the police department.

Under the Safer Cleveland Ballot Initiative, a new Community Policing Commission composed of 13 civilians would have final decision-making power regarding discipline in police misconduct cases.

Supporters fought for the new commission’s ability to investigate all complaints against the Cleveland Division of Police.

The Office of Professional Standards, which currently handles police misconduct, will be “subordinate to the Civilian Police Review Board” instead of the executive head of the police force under the ballot initiative.

Supporters of the issue believe the city needs a diverse citizen panel to ensure continued police reform and equitable police accountability.

Opponents of the issue believe a citizen panel would lack the crucial checks and balances from key city leaders who have more experience in police policy.

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb was in favor of Issue 24 while Kevin Kelley was against it.