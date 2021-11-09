YMCA Greater Cleveland hosts event to help veterans

CLEVELAND — Starting Tuesday, The YMCA of Greater Cleveland will be hosting free benefits events to help those who served our country.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the mobile Vet Center will be at the Lakewood YMCA on Tuesday, Warrensville on Wednesday, and Garrettsville on Friday.

The free services for vets and their families include counseling for individuals and spouses plus information on veteran benefits like disability and home loans.

No appointments are necessary.

"Over the past, I would say 15, 20 years, if not longer, the YMCA has been known as like a swimming gym. But we're more than that. You know, we're here for our community. We want to be there for them, whether support them through like, you know, food programs, the veteran's programs we're going to be doing, you know, drug programs. We're really making an effort to go back to what we were and what we're not perceived as," Lakewood YMCA Associate Director Virgil Wahome said.

The Lakewood Family YMCA is planning more veteran-focused events in the future.

