YWCA's Independence Place gives hope to the homeless

CLEVELAND — Homelessness is an issue in Cleveland.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Danita Harris called the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless this week and they told her that right now, they know 250 people who are sleeping on the streets. Family shelters are filled to capacity right now. The problem is that there’s not enough affordable housing in Cleveland. But there is a place in Cleveland that’s doing its part to help those who are experiencing homelessness find shelter and learn life skills to become self-sufficient. I went there to talk to a woman who shared how independence place has given her the tools she needs, to have hope for a better life.

Dana McCory, a resident at Independence Place, says, “I was 19. My father passed and my mother, her alcohol abuse got worse. So I ended up being homeless for about three years. I started off at the shelter, Norma Herr, and I end up going to other places like The Salvation Army, North Point and Journeys.

But her shelter days ended when a case manager told her about Independence Place. McCory loved it and immediately took advantage of the resources provided.

Kathy Wingo Harris is the clinical director at the YWCA of Greater Cleveland and shared the issues that the women are dealing with.

“So, you would have a myriad of issues like mental health abuse. PTSD. Some of them might have already had a child or pregnant, no educational pursuits at that age and then some not having graduated, unemployment, limited skills, even limited social skills and life skills," said Harris.

Independence Place is a part of the YWCA's public supportive housing and residents are 18-24 years old. They have 23 units that's usually filled because the need is great for this type of housing. The program has been successful and Harris shared McCory is doing what's necessary to reach her goals.

Affirmations are an important part of McCory’s daily routine.

"I just feel like anything could be spoken into existence, so you have to be careful with your words. I would say like I am beautiful you know, things like thank you God for all this abundance, I know I will."

With the resources available at Independence Place, McCory is encouraged that her dreams will be fulfilled.

