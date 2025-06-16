Watch Now
Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer, three others injured in 2-car crash

A Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer and three others were injured after a two-car crash near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue. Cleveland EMS told us the officer is in serious condition; the condition of the three other victims is unknown.
A two-car crash resulted in injuries to a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer and several others overnight.

It happened near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue just after midnight.

According to Cleveland EMS, a CMHA cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The CMHA officer was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, EMS said. Three others were also injured. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. No further information has been released.

