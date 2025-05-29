Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge team up for summer tour

The Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge are teaming up for a summer tour, running from June 3 to Aug. 23.

Both teams will visit over a dozen places around Northeast Ohio.

The tour will feature a mix of hockey and basketball activities, covering everything from Crocker Kids to Pinecrest Play Days.

Fans will also be able to participate in giveaways, photo opportunities and more!

Here is the full schedule for this summer's tour:

June



July



August

