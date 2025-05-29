Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge team up for summer tour

The Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge are teaming up for a summer tour, running from June 3 to Aug. 23.
Both teams will visit over a dozen places around Northeast Ohio.
The tour will feature a mix of hockey and basketball activities, covering everything from Crocker Kids to Pinecrest Play Days.
Fans will also be able to participate in giveaways, photo opportunities and more!
Here is the full schedule for this summer's tour:
June
- June 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pinecrest Play Days
- June 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crocker Park Block Party
- June 14, 2 to 8 p.m., Summer in the City Festival
- June 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crocker Kids
- June 28, 12 to 6 p.m., ESPN Cleveland Block Party
July
- July 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pinecrest Play Days
- July 11, 5 to 9 p.m., Van Aken Block Party
- July 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monsters at the Mandel Community Days
- July 19, 4 to 8 p.m., Lakewood Summer Meltdown
- July 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crocker Kids
- July 26, 12 to 8 p.m., Fairview Summerfest
- July 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Radio 1 Family Fun Day
August
- Aug. 3, 12 to 8 p.m., The Fest
- Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crocker Kids
- Aug. 23, 1 to 8 p.m., North Royalton Community Festival
